Hanoi to build two heritage routes



Hanoi: Hanoi is planning to build two tourism routes on the theme of exploring the Nam Thang Long heritage road with an aim to develop tourism associated with heritage, relic sites and craft villages.

One route starts from downtown Hanoi and goes through Thanh Tri, Thuong Tin and Phu Xuyen districts, and the other runs from downtown Hanoi through Thanh Oai, Ung Hoa to My Duc district.

The highlights of the first will be the villages of Ngau (Thanh Tri), Phuc Am (Thuong Tin) and Cuu (Phu Xuyen). Ngau is known far and wide for wine making, while Phuc Am is renowned for votive papers, and Cuu is famous for its ancient houses with European architecture.

Meanwhile, the second will include Noi Binh Da communal house (Thanh Oai) which is home to a national treasure — a bas-relief of the nation’s legendary ancestor Lac Long Quan, the Quang Phu Cau incense craft village (Ung Hoa), and the My Duc silk and lotus silk craft (My Duc).

The municipal Tourism Authority on December 26-27 organised fact-finding trips to t

he localities to soon develop the two routes./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency