Hanoi takes lead in new-style rural area building



Hanoi: Hanoi has maintained its leading position in many patriotic emulation movements, especially the programme on new-style rural area building.

All communes and districts in the city have been recognised as new rural areas so far. The number of advanced new rural communes is expected to reach 172 at the end of this year, and model new rural communes, 113.

Responding to the nationwide patriotic emulation movement on new-style rural area building, the municipal Party Committee has established a steering committee and launched many relevant programmes and plans.

Under the city People’s Council’s resolutions on the allocation of capital to projects implementing the national target programme on new rural area building, Hanoi earmarked more than 1.22 trillion VND (50.27 million USD) in 2022 and 1.71 trillion VND in 2023 to support its towns and districts in the effort.

The programme has received the warm response of department, agencies and associations, including the city’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committe

e, the youth union, the farmers’ association and the women’s union.

According to deputy head of the city permanent office for new rural area building coordination Nguyen Van Chi, since 2021, Hanoi has mobilised more than 40.65 trillion VND for the programme, with 8.69 trillion VND in 2023./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency