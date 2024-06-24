Search
H1 agro-forestry-fishery trade surplus grows over 62%


Vietnam has recorded an estimated agro-forestry-fishery trade surplus of 8.28 billion USD during the first half of 2024, surging 62.4% year on year, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD). Agro-forestry-fishery exports totaled about 29.2 billion USD in H1, up 19% from the same period last year, while imports stand at some 20.92 billion USD, statistics show. In particular, key agricultural products have brought home 15.76 billion USD, forestry products 7.95 billion USD, aquatic products 4.36 billion USD, and animal husbandry products 240 million USD, respectively rising 24.4%, 21.2%, 4.9%, and 3.8%.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

