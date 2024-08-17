“Gun Jom Phalang” takes us to invade the seniors’ den for a brutal hazing ritual

Kan Jom Phalang’ raids a hazing den of seniors, finds knives and spray equipment for punishing juniors, while the injured are threatened with death, police provide 24-hour security.

After the family went to file a complaint at Muang Nonthaburi Police Station on August 15, 2024, that a senior student from a famous university in Nonthaburi Province had violently hazing their son, taking him to be physically abused until he had to be in the ICU, and also searching for the victim in the hope of killing him, along with taking pictures of the younger student’s house and car, today Mr. Kanthas Phongpaiboonwet, or Kan Chom Phalang, along with police officers, led the news team to raid the lair of this gang of senior students. The area was surrounded by forest, with a small entrance leading to a large courtyard inside. Along the way, they found a spray that was used for burning as punishment, and in addition, the police also found 3 discarded knives nearby.

Kan Chom Phalang stated that after being admitted to the I

CU at a hospital in Nonthaburi Province yesterday, the victim had to leave the hospital immediately because someone she knew contacted her and said, ‘We’re going to find you, where are you?’ So she had to leave the hospital quickly because she was afraid of being hurt. After that, the victim told her that before this, she had talked to a friend from her school who she had known for a long time but was in a different school. When the senior saw that they were together, he told her to stop being friends with him. During the hazing, the senior would punch, kick, and make the juniors say thank you only. They also seized her ID card and took pictures of her house and car. They said they would kill her and her entire family. During the hazing, they would take the juniors to an outdoor training center and train them like soldiers. If anyone did not do it, they would be taken to another room. They would spray and set them on fire. They would make them take off all their clothes, blindfold them. This gang is considere

d a small-time criminal. They collect money from the common fund every week. If anyone has a problem, they will use this money to help with their cases and hire a lawyer. Furthermore, on the day of the incident, this gang did not only hurt the victim, but also hurt her father. Her mother had to bow down and beg for her life.

The victim also said that during the freshman orientation, seniors would surround the area. Then, they had to chant the institute’s song. If they couldn’t chant, they would be punished, such as push-ups, head-butts, and sit-ups. If the seniors touched them, such as kicking or punching them, the juniors had to say only one word, ‘Thank you’ every time. If they said ‘No’ during the orientation, they would be taken to be burned. This area was surrounded by blue canvas. A LINE group was created and the location was sent. After that, everyone had to gather here. There were about 50 people from the same year, more than 10 seniors, and seniors from outside who joined in. When everyone was there

, there was a roll call every round. In addition, everyone was made to carry a knife, about an arm’s length, for self-defense. If they were caught by the police, they would use the money from the common fund to help. The victim also said that this kind of activity has been passed down from generation to generation.

For some groups of students who do not want to welcome new students, they will be picked on in the school. They will be pressured to join the system. If they do not want to be picked on, they will have to join the system. At first, the seniors will invite them that in the welcoming ceremony, they will study together, play football, nothing special. But when the seniors let them come here, I was confused, but there was nothing I could do. The seniors will teach us that we must love each other. The institution will have revenge against each other. Whoever has done something to us must take revenge.

Kan Chom Phalang added that yesterday, after receiving the case, he coordinated with the Nonthaburi p

rovincial police chief and the Muang Nonthaburi police chief. The chief said that he would handle it to the fullest extent of the law. He would prosecute any case that was involved, and would not provide any assistance. Regarding safety, the Nonthaburi police chief and the Muang Nonthaburi police chief sent officers to provide care 24 hours a day. He also wanted to tell the university that the victim said that there were old seniors for a long time. Does the university have any measures? Is this the first time this kind of incident has happened? And how will they be held accountable? Because we, the victims, have to waste 1 year of our studies.

Source: Thai News Agency