Gruesome Discovery: Family of Three Found Deceased in Pickup Truck in Kamphaeng Phet Province



Kamphaeng Phet: Authorities in Khlong Khlung District were alerted to a horrific scene when local residents discovered a pickup truck emitting a strong odor at an abandoned house along Phahonyothin Road. Upon investigation, they found the decomposed bodies of a father, mother, and child inside the vehicle, identified as Mr. Wongkorn, Ms. Nantakarn, and their 7-year-old son Mr. Natkorn. The family had been reported missing since January 12, 2015.





According to Thai News Agency, investigators from Khlong Khlung Police Station were informed by locals about the suspicious vehicle, covered with a white cloth and parked at the vacant property. The site, located approximately 25 meters from the main road, comprised two houses-one wooden and one single-story concrete structure. The pickup truck was positioned in front of the concrete house, surrounded by flies and a pervasive foul smell.





Forensic officers examined the vehicle and discovered the bodies within. The mother and child were found in the passenger seat, with the mother embracing her son, while the father’s body was located in the back seat. Initial findings revealed a bullet head of unknown caliber inside the car, suggesting a possible cause of death, although the exact circumstances remain undetermined. The bodies were subsequently sent for autopsy.





The family, who ran a business selling clothes and renting sound and lighting equipment, as well as lending money, had been uncontactable since their disappearance. Relatives had utilized social media and filed a missing persons report in their search efforts. The discovery was made by a local resident who, while setting rat traps, detected the odor and recognized the vehicle as the one reported missing.





The homeowner stated that the property had been unoccupied for over a decade due to frequent flooding, and he had not visited since the New Year. The deceased’s cousin, Mr. Suphat, recounted their efforts to locate the family, including reviewing CCTV footage and attempting phone contact, which yielded no results until the recent grim discovery.

