Grilled Stingray with Penang Curry Paste Draws Crowds in Hat Yai.



Hat Yai: Grilled stingray with Penang curry paste is becoming a hit in Hat Yai District, Songkhla Province. The dish has long been popular among Malaysian and Singaporean tourists visiting Thailand and is now gaining traction among Thai locals.

According to Thai News Agency, this unique culinary offering is sold exclusively at a Hokkien noodle shop located at the intersection of Nippat Uthit 2 Road and Pridaram Road in Hat Yai City. The shop, owned by Mr. Pakpoom Arin, 42, has been serving this dish for over a decade. Mr. Pakpoom, who transitioned from a construction contractor to a restaurateur, developed the recipe in collaboration with his older sister.

The stingrays, sourced from Satun Province, are seasoned with a special recipe originating from Malaysia but adapted to suit Thai tastes. The dish is prepared by grilling the stingray on a banana leaf, adding vegetables such as shallots, okra, and bell peppers, and topping it with the restaurant’s unique curry paste. Prices range from 150 to 200 baht depe

nding on the fish size.

Initially, the dish mainly attracted Malaysian and Singaporean tourists due to its location in a popular tourist area. However, the word has spread among Thai locals, leading to a surge in Thai customers, boosting sales significantly.

The Hokkien noodle shop is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and reservations can be made by calling 092-8946599.