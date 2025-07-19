Government Whip Mobilizes MPs Amid Concerns of Parliamentary Quorum Issues



Bangkok: The Chief Whip of the Government is gearing up to mobilize Members of Parliament (MPs) to ensure their presence in the House next week, following a narrow majority in recent votes. The government whip chief acknowledged the slim margin and expressed concern over the opposition’s tactic of counting members weekly, urging them to reconsider the implications of a quorum failure and its potential impact.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Wisut Chainarun, an MP from the Pheu Thai Party and chairman of the government coalition coordination committee, addressed the situation following a recent parliament meeting. He noted that Mr. Pichet Chueamuangphan, the first deputy speaker of the parliament, was compelled to close the meeting prematurely to avoid a collapse, highlighting the government’s precarious position due to the low quorum. Mr. Wisut emphasized that while the opposition has the right to propose a quorum count, the frequent closures result in significant financial costs, particularly in food expenses, when meetings are cut short with hours still remaining.





Mr. Wisut questioned the opposition’s intent, suggesting that their actions could lead to unnecessary disruptions and additional expenses, including civil servants having to reschedule return trips and remain overnight. He stressed the importance of cooperation and urged the opposition to consider the broader consequences of their strategies, which could result in logistical challenges and financial burdens for those involved.





Regarding coordination with the opposition to limit frequent quorum counts, Mr. Wisut stated that while it is within their rights, the opposition should be mindful of the potential damage caused by their actions. He called for a focus on national interests and stressed the importance of maintaining a quorum to ensure the smooth functioning of parliamentary proceedings.





Mr. Wisut also highlighted efforts to ensure full attendance by MPs at upcoming meetings, urging them to prioritize parliamentary duties over external engagements. He acknowledged the challenges faced when ministers have other obligations but reiterated the need for collective participation to avoid disruptions.





Looking ahead, Mr. Wisut expressed hope for a smoother parliamentary session next week, emphasizing the importance of full attendance on both Wednesdays and Thursdays. He warned that continued quorum issues could persist for months if not addressed, urging all parties to carefully consider the implications of their actions and prioritize effective governance.

