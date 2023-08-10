Gorilla Technology Group Reports First Half 2023 Financial Results

– Year-on-year growth in fiscal 2023 will be nearly 300% in constant currency –

– Booked sales exceeded internal target of $41 million, standing at $272 million (a 563% increase) –

– Revenue guidance of $65 million for 2023 and $90 million for 2024 –

– Improved Visibility with Revenue Contracted Through 2026 –

– 49.4% Gross Margin Affirms Success in Improving Quality of Customer Base –

LONDON, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (“Gorilla” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global provider of AI-based edge video analytics, IoT technologies, and cybersecurity, today reported its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Highlights

Booked sales exceeded internal target of $41 million, standing at $272 million, a 563% increase

Evolved from a Project centric business to a Product & Services Business, as demonstrated by multi-hundred-million-dollar contract for Government of Egypt

Implemented financial and operational discipline by transitioning out of marginal or unprofitable projects

Will implement Smart Government Security Convergence solution for the Government of Egypt

Largest contract in company history, with total revenues of $270 million over three years

Aggressive actions to safeguard shareholders from illegal stock manipulation

Recorded gross margin of 49.4%, a significant increase from the previous year’s margin of 33.1%, standing as compelling evidence of a successful transformation to position the company for sustainable and profitable growth at scale

Operating expense decreased by $1.9 million compared with the prior year

2023 and 2024 revenue guidance at $65 million and $90 million, respectively

Gorilla Chief Executive Officer Jay Chandan commented, “Just after quarter-end we announced a transformational contract with the Government of Egypt, in which we will implement a Smart Government Security Convergence solution. This contract affirms our standing as a reliable global solutions provider, which is important because MENA-region governments are actively seeking innovative partners to support their transformation from conventional systems to digital technologies. Egypt is a notable milestone in our globalization strategy and puts us on a path to profitability by the end of 2024. This contract and other wins give us outstanding visibility in revenue and profitability for the next three years. The contract is worth more than $270 million over three years and represents the largest customer win in Gorilla’s history. Together with other recent wins in Taiwan and UK, we have now secured $300 million worth of projects. We have successfully transformed from being a Project Centric business to a Product & Services Solutions business and have greatly expanded on our Platform as a Service. Our service offerings now include Smart City, Network, Video, Cybersecurity and IoT across select verticals including Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education. We have made significant progress within the last 10 months and this, I believe, will be a turning point in Gorilla’s history.”

Chandan continued, “Yesterday, we issued a statement addressing the illegal and unethical manipulation of our stock dating back to late 2022. We do not make this accusation lightly and have gathered persuasive evidence that supports our view. We hired an economic analysis firm with expertise in suspicious trading activity, and after detailed work they uncovered compelling evidence suggesting manipulation of our share price. Meanwhile, we uncovered evidence of illegal attempts to extort below-market sales of our shares and colluding efforts to deceive shareholders and take activist actions. We have many tools to pursue the perpetrators, including legal action and warning our honest shareholders. We will fight to make Gorilla a thriving success, and we will stop at nothing to end the unjustified attacks being perpetrated upon us.”

Commenting on results, Gorilla Chief Financial Officer Daphne Huang noted, “We are on track to achieve revenues of approximately $65 million for the full year, driven by progress in our performance and strong demand. We are aiming to be cashflow positive by the end of 2024. We have also instilled sound operating and financial discipline into our business via the massive transformation we started last autumn. We see evidence of success in the decision to avoid unfocused and unprofitable business. Solid growth in security convergence demonstrates the wisdom of our product portfolio and the Egypt project win shows that this segment can drive explosive growth in the years ahead. Despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment today, we see vast opportunities ahead of us and are confident in our capacity to continue improving our performance through 2023 and 2024. You can also see the better quality of customers and projects in our gross margin, which expanded to nearly 50%. Based on the current Egypt project plan and revenue recognition practices, as well as other projects, we anticipate second half 2023 revenue of approximately $58 million.”

First Half 2023 Results

Unless noted otherwise, all figures are for the six months ended June 30, 2023, and all comparisons are with the corresponding period of 2022.

The following table summarizes financial results: