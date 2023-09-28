Gorilla Technology Group Announces Strategic Partnership with GST Egypt to Provide Networking Capabilities and Manufacturing Facilities in MENA

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (“Gorilla”) (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global provider of Smart Country AI, IoT technologies, and Cybersecurity, today announced a strategic partnership with GST Egypt, a leading solutions provider of Industrial Automation. They bring with them over 20 years of experience and success in the Egyptian and Middle Eastern markets, particularly in the field of securing data, automatic control, industrial computers, embedded systems, industrial network supplies, and control units and providing smart and integrated solutions for information technology, industrial computer systems, and command-control systems.

Gorilla has consistently been at the forefront of pioneering innovative solutions that effectively empower governments to adapt to the ever-evolving security landscape. The Smart Government Security Convergence solution improves decision-making, enables proactive threat detection, and expedites responses to emerging risks. Through the collaborative partnership between Gorilla and GST, the deployment of this groundbreaking solution is poised to attain unparalleled levels of success.

“Through our strategic partnership with GST, we hope to take another leap forward in our mission to empower governments and enterprises with cutting-edge integrated industrial solutions,” said Jay Chandan, Chairman and CEO of Gorilla Technology. “Together with GST’s unparalleled expertise and our dedication, we are poised to pioneer a new era of industrial efficiency, bringing advanced automation, cloud computing, and transformative technologies to the MENA region. The partnership shows that our commitment to realizing secure distributed connectivity has never been stronger.”

Key features of Gorilla’s integrated network appliances include:

Seamless Connectivity: These appliances facilitate seamless connectivity by providing a secure and efficient bridge between branches and the core network, eliminating connectivity bottlenecks. Enhanced Security: Security is paramount in government operations, and these appliances come equipped with state-of-the-art security protocols to safeguard sensitive data and communications. Scalability: As government requirements evolve, so too must their network infrastructure. The integrated appliances are highly scalable, ensuring they adapt to changing requirements. Cost-Efficiency: These appliances offer significant cost savings over time by reducing downtime and minimizing maintenance costs.

“Gorilla Technology brings 20-plus years of creating innovative solutions for governments and enterprises across many sectors, and their mission aligns with our own,” said Lotfy El-Zentahy, CEO of GST Egypt. “It was only natural that Gorilla and GST would partner together, and we look forward to collaborating with their team of experts to further expand into MENA and provide powerful AI-enabled secure edge appliances needed to offer groundbreaking solutions that transform how enterprises achieve greater economic output and success.”

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Gorilla, headquartered in London U.K., is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla provides a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education.

The Company’s vision is to empower a connected tomorrow through innovative and transformative technologies. Gorilla envisions a world where seamless connectivity transcends boundaries, enriching lives, industries, and societies.

Gorilla’s commitment is to lead the way in pioneering cutting-edge solutions that bridge gaps, foster collaboration and inspire progress. By relentlessly pushing the boundaries of technology, the Company aims to create an ecosystem where individuals, businesses and communities thrive in an era of digital empowerment.

Through continuous innovation, ethical practices and a steadfast dedication to quality, Gorilla strives to shape a future where every interaction, transaction, and experience is enhanced by the power of technology.

About GST Egypt

For over 20 years, GST has established itself as a leading solution provider of industrial automation for industry-leading companies in Egypt and North Africa. The company’s success can be attributed to its strong focus on the industrial automation market, a key strategic area for the organization.

In addition to industrial automation, GST also specializes in meeting interconnect product needs for military, aerospace, aviation, medical, energy, industrial, oil & gas, transportation, telecommunications, automotive markets, and industrial and telecom market segments in Egypt & North Africa Regions.

