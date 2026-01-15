Search
GeekyAnts Announces Expo Feature Featuring Co-Founder Sanket Sahu on In-Browser Development Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sanket Sahu, the co-founder of GeekyAnts and creator of gluestack, recently shared his insights and has been featured in a technical publication by Expo.

The featured publication, ‘How I built a dev server entirely in the browser,’ offers an in-depth analysis of the pioneering browser-native architecture engineered by GeekyAnts to drive the future of development environments.

By focusing on complex organizational needs and product innovation, GeekyAnts remains at the forefront of legacy system modernization. The feature effectively highlights how our browser-based infrastructure developments continue to define the standard for the React Native ecosystem.

The full technical article, detailing the architectural shift toward sub-100ms preview updates and AI-assisted development workflows, can be accessed directly on the Expo blog:

[Link to Expo Article].

Contact Information

GeekyAnts Inc.
315 Montgomery Street, 9th & 10th Floors
San Francisco, CA 94104, USA
+1 845 534 6825
info@geekyants.com
www.geekyants.com/en-us


