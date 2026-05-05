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Gauth Expands Across Southeast Asia With Rollout of Live Tutor AI Learning Feature

SINGAPORE, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gauth, a global leader in AI-powered study assistance, has announced the regional rollout of its Live Tutor feature, with Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines among the first markets to debut the service.

Gauth Live Tutor
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Gauth has announced the regional rollout of its Live Tutor feature, with Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines among the first markets to debut the service.

This rollout marks a pivotal step in Gauth’s international growth strategy, identifying Southeast Asia as a primary hub for digital education innovation. By introducing Live Tutor, Gauth aims to provide students across the region with high-quality academic support and a seamless, interactive learning environment.

Gauth’s new Live Tutor personalizes tutorial sessions for each student, blending the company’s technical AI capabilities with its team’s extensive background in education. Students can engage with AI much like they would with an experienced teacher: asking questions, receiving step-by-step guidance tailored to their specific pace for both daily coursework and exam preparation.

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Gauth’s new Live Tutor personalizes tutorial sessions for each student, blending the company’s technical AI capabilities with its team’s extensive background in education.

While many general-purpose AI tools offer limited explanations, Live Tutor provides an immersive educational experience. The feature focuses on conceptual mastery, adapting to various academic levels and help students build long-term learning plans rather than providing quick, one-off answers.

With a global user base and a strong foothold in the United States, Gauth has refined its models to handle complex, subject-specific queries. The Live Tutor now supports a wide range of academic needs, from homework assistance and concept review to test sprints across multiple subjects.

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With a global user base and a strong foothold in the United States, Gauth has refined its models to handle complex, subject-specific queries.

According to Gauth, its application was designed from the ground up to promote education equity. With the launch of Live Tutor, Gauth is ensuring that high-quality, fair learning opportunities are within reach for more students, regardless of their background.

Gauth remains dedicated to the idea that technology can unlock a student’s full potential. By providing innovative, personalized resources, the company aims to give students—particularly those in underserved communities—the tools they need to improve their academic outcomes and future prospects.

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The Live Tutor now supports a wide range of academic needs, from homework assistance and concept review to test sprints across multiple subjects.

This expansion is a core component of Gauth’s global vision to make elite-level education accessible to every learner. Following the successful launch in these three key markets, Gauth expects to continue its localization efforts and expand into additional territories across the region.

About Gauth

Gauth is the world’s largest study AI app. Specially trained for education, Gauth provides deep conceptual understanding and connects users with expert resources to solve complex academic challenges. For more information, please visit Gauth’s official website and its TikTok.

Contact: Kevin Yang
feedback@gauthmath.com
Website: https://www.gauthmath.com/

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GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9712455

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