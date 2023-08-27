Gather a Cambodian couple Pickpockets all over the city

Bangkok, Aug. 27 – Investigating the city government arrests a Cambodian couple. patrol causing pickpockets throughout the city found a clear division of duties rehearse until proficient confessed to smuggling into Thailand through natural channels There is no work to be the main source.

According to the policy of Pol. Gen. Damrongsak Kittipraphat, Police Commander, Pol. Lt. Gen. Thiti Saeng, Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, to crack down on all kinds of crimes committed. as well as criminals who cause trouble for honest citizens The Investigating Metropolitan Police (IDMB) officers were aware of the criminal group patrolling the shopping malls. And community areas with a large number of tourists and people traveling around Bangkok, with the method of causing the crime, there will be a clear division of duties. One person approaches the victim to distract attention. before another pickpockets took possessions before escaping

Pol. Maj. Gen. Teeradet Thammasutee, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Police, sent a team of detectives, Royal Thai Police 111, to investigate “Criminal gangs patrolling pickpockets”. type And there is a systematic division of duties. Most recently, Pol. Col. Wichit Tirakajornwong, Superintendent of Sor Sor 1, Sor Sor Sor Bor, arrested Mr. Bui, a Cambodian national. and Miss Mary Cambodian nationality An expert couple roams around the city with pickpockets. Ready to accelerate the process of following up to prosecute the law for the whole process

by arresting them in front of the room, Soi Sukhumvit 111, Tambon Samrong Nuea Mueang Samut Prakan District Samut Prakan Province with the middle of a stolen mobile phone and the clothes used in the crime, totaling more than 36 items

The behavior is As a result of the problem of crime of thieves who patrol causing the theft of the property of the villagers today Maj. Gen. Teeradet Thammasutee, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Police, has laid down prevention and suppression guidelines. Ready to give Police officers of the SorSorSorBorChor.Nor.Sor.Sor.BorChor.Nor.Sor.Sor.Sor.Sor.Sor.Bor.N.M. rush to help people who have suffered from such a group of scammers. Which later investigated until found a group of criminals patrolling and ran around pickpockets He ordered Pol. Col. Wichit Tirakajornwong, Superintendent of Sor Sor 1, Sor Sor Sor Bor, to investigate until he knew the gang’s crime plan was The perpetrators will patrol and cause pickpockets in department stores. And community areas with a large number of tourists and people traveling around Bangkok, with the method of causing the crime, there will be a clear division of duties.

One person approaches the victim to distract them. before another pickpockets took possessions before escaping The police have therefore continued to investigate. Until it was found that the group of perpetrators had taken a bus from the department store area. in Samrong Nuea Subdistrict Mueang Samut Prakan District Samut Prakan Province Later, on August 26, 2023, Pol. Maj. Gen. Theeradet Thamsuthi, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Police, led the Metropolitan Police Investigation Officers. went to the area to investigate until it was known that The aforementioned criminal group resides in Soi Sukhumvit 111, Samrong Nuea Subdistrict. Mueang Samut Prakan District Samut Prakan Province Later known as Mr. Bui, 31 years old, Cambodian nationality. and Ms. Mary, 27 years old, Cambodian nationality During the investigation, it was found that both of them had walked in and out of their rooms several times. Clothes are also being collected as if preparing to make an escape. The police therefore hurriedly appeared as police officers to arrest the two accused.

In the arrest class, Mr. Bui and Ms. Mary confessed to all the allegations by stating that “About the beginning of the year 2022, both of them smuggled into Thailand. through natural channels in Sa Kaeo province when entering Thailand There is no work to be the main source. So they made a plan together to cause pickpockets. which has been rehearsed together until skillful Before going out to cause an incident in the department store area and a community with a large number of tourists and people roaming in Bangkok to bring the property to be sold for use in daily life which has caused more than 100 incidents in total after the arrest The Metropolitan Police Investigation Officers then brought Mr. Bui and Ms. Mary. Send investigators Samrong Nuea Police Station for further legal action.

Maj. Gen. Teeradet Thamsutee, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Police, said, “Traveling between neighboring countries is It’s something that’s easier to do. which is good for joint economic development in each country but when entering another’s country must respect the laws of each country as well I would like to give a warning to the group of people entering Thailand who are thinking of causing trouble to the people to think about quitting, but if they haven’t stopped doing it. we will follow you Until reaching the doorstep even outside of Bangkok ” .-Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency