The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO), in collaboration with the Consulates General of countries in the southern metropolis, held an inauguration ceremony of the “Friendship Pine Garden” at Suoi Tien tourist area in Thu Duc city on July 6. The opening of the garden, covering 10,000 sq.m with more than 700 pine trees, is to mark the 35th founding anniversary of the HUFO (July 29, 1989 – 2024).

Source: Vietnam News Agency