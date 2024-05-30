Found clues to suspect who killed a young man who hid in a condominium and fled to Hua Hin.



Found clues to the suspect who killed an older man while hiding in a condominium. Ngamwongwan area, Nonthaburi Province, claiming to be a Hong Kong tourist. Hire a taxi from Pattaya to Hua Hin. Prachuap Khiri Khan Province

In the case of the culprit who brutally murdered Mr. Paisan or Tos, a 54-year-old seller of second-hand clothes. Buried in a condominium Ngamwongwan area, Nonthaburi Province. The perpetrator was a close man who was staying in a room together. The incident occurred on May 26th. Later, the police received a tip about a suspicious man. CCTV captures taking a taxi to rent a luxury hotel. Found to be using someone else’s stay document. Officials are rushing to trace and hunt him down. Recently, someone saw it appear in the area. Prachuap Khiri Khan Province

Currently, the Nonthaburi Provincial Investigation Team is rushing to track down the culprit. Ready to coordinate the investigation team Pattaya City Police Station Traces from CCTV cameras captured the culprit at 9:22 p.m. on May 27, 2024

, walking with a bag along Pattaya Beach. Then walk through Soi 11, Beach Road. Stay at a hotel The police followed him to the hotel. It appears that the culprit left the room at noon on May 28, 2024.

Mr. Paiwan, 51 years old, a taxi driver who called a car for the criminals, said that at 1:30 p.m. on May 28, 2024, there was a man who looked like a foreigner. Dressed in a hoodie, thin white cloth, long pants, wearing a mask, no glasses, walking to call a taxi at the parking spot next to the mall. His taxi driver friend took him to walk to him. Because it’s the first in the queue He was sitting in a parking spot in front of Pattaya beach road.

Today’s development (May 30) found that the culprit got into a taxi in front of Central Pattaya Beach, Pattaya Beach side, Pattaya City, Chonburi Province, to escape to the Hua Hin area. Prachuap Khiri Khan Province

Mrs. Rattana, the taxi driver who picked up the criminals, revealed that she picked up the criminals in the car at 1:40 p.m. and traveled to their destina

tion at 6:00 p.m., dropping them off at the Hua Hin night market. The criminals communicated in English all the time. and told to wake up If close to Hua Hin Airport Then slept the whole way. which did not involve telephone calls to anyone Along the way, the villain took off his mask. But I can’t see my face clearly. The culprit is not suspicious. I have very normal symptoms. Just like normal tourists Just say you’re a Hong Kong resident. Pay the fare of 4,000 baht and walk with your luggage into the alley next to the Hua Hin night market. With no one waiting to receive him.

As for the progress of the case at Muang Nonthaburi Police Station, Mr. Chatchai, brother of Mr. Phaisan, who died, along with his niece, gave a statement to Police Pol. Lt. Col. Thitipakorn. familiar with Pan In S.S.S.S.Muang Nonthaburi Police Station Regarding the matter of the culprit using the Line application from the cell phone of the deceased, who was an uncle. Send a message to prepare documents related to your business to forwar

d to the document delivery staff who come and wait to receive them. When he saw a message from his uncle’s Line Therefore, he prepared the said documents for the document delivery staff who ran to pick them up. Today he came to give additional testimony. and is confident that the police will definitely arrest the culprit.

