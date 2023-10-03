Fortinet Recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN for the Fourth Year in a Row and Highest in Ability to Execute Three Times

Fortinet is the only recognized Leader to be positioned highest in Ability to Execute for three consecutive years

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP, Product Strategy at Fortinet

“Fortinet serves tens of thousands of secure SD-WAN enterprise customers, offers the world’s only SD-WAN ASIC solution, and has been named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN for the fourth year in a row. We believe this recognition solidifies Fortinet’s presence as an industry leader and demonstrates our ability to transform and secure our customers’ infrastructure and provide a foundation for the transition to single-vendor SASE.”

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced that for the fourth consecutive year it has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN. Fortinet is also the only Leader to be positioned highest in Ability to Execute for at least three consecutive years.

Fortinet believes this consistent recognition as a Leader and being positioned highest for Ability to Execute is a testament to our commitment to SD-WAN innovation. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN offers unparalleled support for ongoing network transformation initiatives by:

Creating a seamless transition to single-vendor SASE through the integration with FortiSASE cloud-delivered security services, which is managed through a single, intuitive console. The Fortinet single-vendor SASE solution provides consistent enterprise-grade security and a superior experience for users no matter where they are located.

through the integration with FortiSASE cloud-delivered security services, which is managed through a single, intuitive console. The Fortinet single-vendor SASE solution provides consistent enterprise-grade security and a superior experience for users no matter where they are located. Lowering costs and consolidating point products by converging AI-powered security, such as data loss prevention, intrusion prevention system, and SSL deep packet inspection with next-generation firewall, advanced routing, and zero-trust network access (ZTNA) application gateway functions.

by converging AI-powered security, such as data loss prevention, intrusion prevention system, and SSL deep packet inspection with next-generation firewall, advanced routing, and zero-trust network access (ZTNA) application gateway functions. Empowering hybrid work with integrated ZTNA for secure application access everywhere and branch security that simplifies the entire network infrastructure.

with integrated ZTNA for secure application access everywhere and branch security that simplifies the entire network infrastructure. Integrating with digital experience monitoring to ensure optimal user and IT experience through end-to-end monitoring, intelligent application steering, and simplified operations.

Additional Third-Party Recognition for Fortinet Secure SD-WAN and single-vendor SASE

For four years in a row, Fortinet has been named a Gartner® Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for SD-WAN. In independent third-party testing performed by Cyber Ratings, Fortinet received a “Recommended” rating, the highest available.

SD-WAN is a foundational element of Fortinet’s single-vendor SASE solution, and Fortinet was recognized as a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE, which is the first Magic Quadrant of its kind. Additionally, Fortinet was named a Leader in the Forrester Wave : Zero Trust Edge Solutions, Q3 2023 report. Zero Trust Edge is also known as SASE.

Supporting Quote

“Fortinet came out on top. FortiSASE seamlessly integrates with our existing products while protecting our previous Fortinet investments. And it was easy to extend FortiClient to FortiSASE, which freed us from needing to train our people on a new SASE solution. FortiSASE was really the next step in our network evolution.”

– Peter VanDorp, Cybersecurity Analyst, Wellington Catholic District School Board

Additional Resources

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN, By Jonathan Forest, Sr. Director Analyst, Andrew Lerner, VP Analyst, Naresh Singh, Sr. Director Analyst, Karen Brown, Director Analyst, September 28, 2023

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant and Peer Insights are a registered trademark , of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet’s solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2023 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAIOps, FortiAntenna, FortiAP, FortiAPCam, FortiAuthenticator, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDeploy, FortiDevSec, FortiEdge, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLAN, FortiLink, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiNDR, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPlanner, FortiPolicy, FortiPortal, FortiPresence, FortiProxy, FortiRecon, FortiRecorder, FortiSASE, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLM and FortiXDR. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.

Media Contact: Investor Contact: Analyst Contact: Susan Daffron Peter Salkowski Brian Greenberg Fortinet, Inc. Fortinet, Inc. Fortinet, Inc. 408-235-7700 408-331-4595 408-235-7700 pr@fortinet.com psalkowski@fortinet.com analystrelations@fortinet.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8942925