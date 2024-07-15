Foreign son-in-law arrested for stabbing wife’s relative to death



Nakhon Ratchasima, Arrest of a brutal foreign son-in-law who stabbed his brother-in-law to death. He claimed that he was drunk and his brother-in-law and his family spoke badly to him. He did not answer the phone, so he became angry and committed the crime.

Phimai Police Station, Nakhon Ratchasima Province, Phimai District Administration planned to surround and pressure Mr. Suphap, 55, a Burmese national, after he stabbed Mr. Somkid, 62, a villager in Phuttha, Rang Ka Yai Subdistrict, Phimai District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province, who was his brother-in-law, to death and stabbed Mrs. Amporn, Mr. Somkid’s sister-in-law, and her son, seriously injuring them, before fleeing to hide in a rubber plantation. The investigation team of the Provincial Police Region 3, Nakhon Ratchasima, more than 20 officers, spread out to search the area for the perpetrator after finding the perpetrator’s mobile phone signal stopped in the forest at the end of the village, approximately 2 kilometers from the scene of the incident. The

police spread out to search, believing that the perpetrator would not have fled far, until finally arresting the suspect in a rubber plantation in Ban Nong Rang, Village 12, Rang Ka Yai Subdistrict, Phimai District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province, therefore rushing to bring him in for questioning at Phimai Police Station.

Mrs. Jirawan, a relative of the deceased, said that before the incident, Mr. Somkid’s sister-in-law and her 25-year-old son were arguing in front of the house. Then Mr. Suphap, the accused, passed by and saw the two arguing, so he walked over to them. But it looked like he had been drinking alcohol. Then he went and grabbed Mr. Somkid’s sister-in-law’s shoulder. Mr. Somkid, the deceased, saw what happened because he was sitting in that area. So he walked over to stop Mr. Suphap from grabbing his sister-in-law’s shoulder and from his sister-in-law and son from arguing.

Ms. Yupin, sister of Ms. Amporn, revealed that right now Ms. Amporn and her son are being treated at Phimai Hospital. Doctors h

ave not yet operated on them because they are still bleeding. If the bleeding stops, they will operate immediately. Right now, they are being monitored. They still cannot eat solid food. As for Mr. Phichchakorn, Ms. Amporn’s son, he has left the operating room but has a high fever and still needs to be closely monitored by doctors.

Mr. Suphap revealed that ‘On the day of the incident, I was drunk and walked to the scene where there were many deceased people, injured people, and relatives. Before that, I called Ms. Amporn, the deceased’s sister-in-law, many times, but she didn’t answer. So I felt angry and went to her, but Mr. Somkid, the deceased, walked in front of me to block Ms. Amporn and said, ‘What’s your problem? If you’re drunk, go to sleep.’ I was so angry because siblings never talked to each other like that. And now everyone was standing around me. So I pulled out the knife I had brought and stabbed Mr. Somkid, the deceased, and Ms. Amporn and her son, seriously injuring them.

The suspect is a fo

reigner who has lived in this village for decades. He likes to greet his neighbors in a friendly manner. When he first arrived, he worked as a general laborer until he became a construction contractor and married a relative of the deceased.

Source: Thai News Agency