Fire at Thai Temple in New York Claims Lives of Two Individuals



New York City: A fire broke out at a Thai temple in the Bronx, New York City, United States, early yesterday morning local time, resulting in the deaths of two people, including a Thai monk residing at the temple.





According to Thai News Agency, the New York City Fire Department was alerted to a fire at Wat Usaputtharam in the Bronx at approximately 6 a.m. local time. Upon arrival, they discovered the fire had already engulfed the temple, a row of shophouses on Anthony Avenue, and was rapidly spreading to nearby buildings. Firefighters encountered challenges in their efforts to control the blaze due to several vehicles parked in front of the temple, obstructing access to fire hydrants. Specifically, a red car was entirely blocking a hydrant, preventing fire trucks from connecting hoses. Crews had to tow the vehicle to gain access, and it took about an hour to bring the fire under control.





An examination of the scene revealed significant damage to the temple structure. Tragically, two individuals lost their lives in the fire. Among the deceased was Phra Maha Direk, an elderly and ailing monk residing at the temple. The other victim was a Thai national temporarily living at the temple. Fortunately, three other monks managed to escape unharmed.





The New York City Fire Department has initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and is advising the public against parking in front of fire hydrants to avoid impeding firefighting efforts in the future.





Ms. Mayuree Siriphirom, the temple treasurer, expressed that the fire at Wat Usaputtharam represents a significant loss for the local community, particularly the Thai residents in New York, as it was the first Thai temple in the area. She reassured, however, that the Thai community in New York and across the United States will unite to restore and rebuild the temple.

