Falcon Plans to Invest USD 100 Million to Upgrade Its Facilities at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai Falcon Plans to Invest USD 100 Million to Upgrade Its Facilities at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Falcon’s 13,705 sq.m. aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facility (MRO), located at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub in Dubai, is equipped with cutting-edge technology designed to service a wide range of aircraft, including models as large as the Airbus A380.

In 2024, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has granted CAR 145 approval for launching its maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations in the UAE. Falcon also received GCAA CAR PART V Chapter 3 (CAR 145) certificate as an Approved Maintenance Organisation. Aircraft types include Bombardier Challenger and Embraer.

By 2030, the company plans to invest over USD 100 million to further upgrade the facility and add a new private jet terminal. By then, Al Maktoum International Airport is set to become the world’s busiest hub capacity for up to 260 million passengers.

Mr. Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder & Chairman of Alex Group Investments, the parent company of Falcon, commented: “We are exceptionally pleased with the growth of Falcon Technic. Today, we employ more than 80 professionals at our MRO committed to delivering excellent services to our growing client base.”

About Falcon

Falcon is a premier aviation service provider, dedicated to delivering unparalleled luxury, safety, and convenience across all facets of private aviation. It comprises four brands: Falcon Luxe is a fleet of modern private jets available for global charter; Falcon Elite is an international network of luxurious private terminals (FBOs), Falcon Technic offers a full suite of MRO services; Falcon Flight Support ensures that every flight is seamless. From intuitive technology to discreet, anticipatory service, we obsess over the details, so you don’t have to. Discover more at flyfalcon.com, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries

Oleg Kafarov

Group Director – Brand Marketing

Alex Group Investment

info@flyfalcon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6caddfd-75f2-4c25-8890-c71e5004d980

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001051549