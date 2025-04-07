‘Fake High Society’ Incident at Khok Kram Police Station: Man Jumps from Third Floor



Bangkok: A man claiming to be a high-society individual leapt from the third floor of the Khok Kram Police Station after being exposed on a television show by Kana Rinyarat, a young actress. The incident occurred when the man, who had allegedly fabricated his high-society status to deceive the actress, attempted to escape police custody.





According to Thai News Agency, Kana Rinyarat appeared on the television program “Hone Krasae” to reveal the actions of the man, who falsely presented himself as an advisor to the Prime Minister. He reportedly used government official uniforms and offered counterfeit gold and a diamond ring to entice the actress into a relationship. Following the expos©, the man climbed a building at the Khok Kram Police Station, asserting that he was being blackmailed for 10 million baht. Police officers, along with his wife and sister, managed to persuade him to come down after approximately 30 minutes.





Upon his descent, the man claimed that the accusations were false and denied knowing any high-profile individuals, including the Prime Minister. He also refuted the claims made by Kana on the show and insisted that he frequently consulted a lawyer. Despite being taken in for questioning, the man later exploited an opportunity to escape by jumping from the balcony of the third floor.





Following the jump, the man landed on a metal sheet roof before hitting the ground. Rescue personnel quickly provided first aid and transported him to Nopparat Hospital for treatment. Pol. Col. Prapas Kaewchit, Superintendent of Khok Kram Police Station, explained that while officers were waiting for the man’s wife and lawyer, they were attempting to calm him down. During this time, the man requested to use the bathroom, which led to his escape attempt.





Pol. Col. Prapas noted that there was no clear indication of an impending incident, although the man appeared tense throughout the process. The police are currently verifying the details of any existing arrest warrants for the man, which are believed to be related to fraud but not issued by the police. Further investigation is required to confirm these details.

