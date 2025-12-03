EZVIZ receives International Innovation Award for pioneering wild animal detection, advancing the next generation of smart, adaptive, and more capable outdoor cameras

EZVIZ as the International Innovation Awards Winner

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EZVIZ celebrates a major milestone with its first-ever win at the International Innovation Awards, honored for its breakthrough AI-powered Wild Animal Detection. Debuting on the brand’s signature outdoor lineup, the EB8 Pro Series, the innovation ushers in a new era of smart outdoor monitoring. By introducing this new capability that significantly broadens the use of outdoor cameras, while reinforcing fundamentals like connectivity, power endurance, imaging performance, and environmental resilience, EZVIZ redefines the potential of battery-powered cameras and prepares them for an even wider range of real-world challenges.

The International Innovation Awards, renowned for celebrating the world’s most impactful and forward-looking innovations, sets rigorous standards for evaluating solutions that redefine industry benchmarks. For EZVIZ, earning its place on this stage for the first time, and emerging as a winner, is an extraordinary distinction that speaks to the originality and real-world value of its innovation.

“What inspires us is the possibility of technology becoming a bridge between people and the natural world,” said Po Wang who’s in charge of EZVIZ International Business Center, “We envision a future where smart products interpret the rhythms of nature and help people live more safely and harmoniously within it.”

To address the increasing unpredictability of wildlife activity around human living spaces, EZVIZ introduces dedicated AI-powered detection that enables its Pro series to identify animal presence in real time, ensuring every alert sent through the EZVIZ App is timely, relevant, and actionable. This added intelligence meaningfully expands the situations where battery-powered cameras can offer protection, extending protection from typical household monitoring to locations closer to nature or exposed to incidental wildlife movement. It offers reassurance to a broader community of users, from those living near open landscapes to those overseeing shared outdoor spaces, by providing earlier cues, clearer context, and the confidence of understanding what is happening around them before potential risks emerge.

What truly elevates EZVIZ’s wild-animal detection is the stronger outdoor backbone built into the series. Reliable connectivity comes first: with Wi-Fi 6 and 4G switching automatically, the cameras stay online and responsive even when users are far from stable networks. Endurance follows through AOV 2.0 and solar-powered flexibility, keeping the system alert for extended periods with minimal upkeep. And with high-clarity imaging paired with smooth, far-reaching rotation, the cameras capture a broader, more detailed view of their surroundings.

These strengthened fundamentals, connection, endurance, and visibility, reform the essential backbone of every EZVIZ outdoor camera. They not only empower the new wild-animal detection to perform with consistent accuracy, but also define the reliable experience users can expect across the lineup. From the reliable Lite Series to the high-end 90× 4G Series, EZVIZ offers a range of outdoor options built on the same core principles—so users can choose the model that best fits their needs while enjoying the trusted performance that EZVIZ is known for.

Charlene Li lixiaolan15@ezviz.com

Photo:https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7cb0908-7869-41fd-8da1-5a3b763a0c06

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9595945