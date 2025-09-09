EZVIZ invites users to share their stories with smart home cameras, bringing reliable security and meaningful connections across Thai families

EZVIZ has launched a CSR campaign to select five to ten winners who will receive free installations.

BANGKOK, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EZVIZ, a global leader in smart home security, has launched its community-driven CSR campaign in Thailand themed as “Eyes On You: Stories Worth Seeing”. Lasting from September 2nd to October 31st, the initiative invites Thai users to share real-life stories about why their families need EZVIZ’s smart home cameras. Selected participants will receive free installations of EZVIZ indoor and outdoor cameras, enabling them to experience a safe and connected life.

“Safety is about the peace of mind that knowing your loved ones are always looked after,” said Howard Yang, Sales Director of EZVIZ Thailand. “Through this campaign, we want to listen to our users, celebrate their stories, and make security solutions accessible to families, individuals, and communities across Thailand.”

EZVIZ smart cameras are crafted to protect homes and cultivate a sense of connection and confidence. The H8c Pro 3K and H9c Dual outdoor models offer wide-angle coverage and intelligent human detection, keeping families alert to any unusual activity. Their smart color night vision ensures clear, vivid footage even in low-light conditions, while real-time two-way talk enables communication with visitors or families. Together, these capabilities make the outdoor cameras a dependable security solution and a source of reassurance.

Indoors, the H6c Pro indoor PT camera and CB2 battery-powered Wi-Fi cameras extend protection to the heart of the home. Compact yet powerful, they provide emotional reassurance: a parent working in another province can witness a child’s first steps, a family can monitor the safety of seniors, or pet owners can check in on their furry companions. Integrated with the EZVIZ App, multiple cameras can be managed effortlessly while sharing access with trusted ones. In this way, EZVIZ transforms home security into a tool that nurtures care, presence, and peace of mind.

The program will select five to ten winners whose stories most compellingly reflect care, connection, and the value of home security. Each recipient will receive an indoor or outdoor camera, experiencing how EZVIZ cameras reshape their family bonds. By giving back to the community and celebrating authentic user experiences, EZVIZ reinforces its role as a caring and responsible brand, dedicated to making security meaningful and accessible for all.

To learn more information, you can access EZVIZ Thailand.

Contact

Charlene Li

lixiaolan15@ezviz.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6ed27e2-d2c6-456d-b2d1-979703bb1109

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9525641