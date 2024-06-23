Exports up 13.8% in first half: ministry



Vietnam’s exports expanded about 13.8% year-on-year in the first half of this year, and imports rose 18.4%. Bui Huy Son, head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Planning and Finance Department, said exports strongly bounced back in the six-month period to reach some 188.97 billion USD, mainly driven by processing and manufacturing with 159.92 billion USD. The total export-import value hit 369.59 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 16.03%, with a trade surplus of 8.4 billion USD.

Source: Vietnam News Agency