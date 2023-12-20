Experts give ideas to realise Vietnam’s net-zero emission commitment



Hanoi: World leading scientists have contributed ideas and solutions on climate change response and greenhouse gas reduction towards net-zero emissions in Vietnam in 2050, during the ongoing 2023 VinFuture Sci-Tech Week in Hanoi.

Prof. Daniel Kammen, member of the VinFuture Prize Council and the first Environment and Climate Partnership for the Americas (ECPA) Fellow, and John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate held that green transition is not just about completely replacing fossil fuels with new renewable energy sources, but also about land resource unlocking for the stability and sustainability of Vietnam’s biodiversity.

Kammen said that ensuring investment in renewable energy will bring specific benefits in terms of employment, encouraging young people to participate in green transformation.

He stressed the need for Vietnam and the US to foster cooperation in energy, especially wind, solar and other sources of power.

The expert held that Vietnam can achieve the net-zero emission goal

by developing smart industry and agriculture or offshore wind power, which are all potential areas of Vietnam.

He advised Vietnam to implement more research on new renewable energy sources with greater attention to green issues, while seeking more solutions on distributed energy such as rooftop solar power development.

Meanwhile, Prof. Susan Solomon from the US’s Massachusetts Institute of Technology said that Vietnam needs to quickly catch up with the world in the path to implement its commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050.

She asserted that once before achieving the goal, Vietnam needs short- and middle-term targets. The expert stressed that Vietnam should ensure balance in implementing commitments to clean energy, while switching the habit of using motorbikes and automobiles using fossil fuel to using electricity vehicles, and optimising its potential in solar power by providing support to the people in using this power source.

Commenting on the prospects of transitioning to clean energy and gradual

ly reducing dependence on fossil fuels in countries, including Vietnam, Solomon expressed optimism, explaining that currently, the cost of energy production is reducing, leading to a downturn in the cost for materials for batteries, energy, and electricity.

She said she hopes that Vietnamese people will soon change their energy use habits, thus promoting the Government to come up with policies that keep up with this trend./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency