Euro 2024: England set to face Switzerland



Tonight, there are 2 more matches in the Euro 2018 quarter-finals. The England national team received good news when Jude Bellingham, a key midfielder, escaped a suspension and is ready to play against Switzerland.

Euro 2024 quarter-finals, first match, tonight (July 6) at 11:00 p.m. at Dusseldorf Arena, “Three Lions” England vs. Switzerland.

Gareth Southgate, England’s manager, received good news when Jude Bellingham, an important midfielder, escaped a ban for showing an inappropriate celebration to Slovenian fans in the previous match, but will be suspended for 1 year. As for the defense, Marc Guehi will not have accumulated the quota of yellow cards. It is expected that Ezri Konsa will play instead. In midfield, Declan Rice will play with Kobbie Menu, with Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham supporting Harry Kane, the team captain.

Switzerland’s Murat Yakin also received good news as captain Granit Xhaka returned from injury to join Remo Floyler in midfield, while right-back Sylvan Widmer retur

ned from suspension and is ready to play. In the forward line, Dan Ndoi will play alongside Ruben Vargas, with Breel Embolo standing as the center forward.

Statistics of all 27 meetings: England won 18, Switzerland won 3, 6 draws, England scored 59 goals, Switzerland scored 20 goals.

Another pair kicks off at 2:00 AM at the Olympia Stadion Berlin, “Orange Knights” Netherlands meet Turkey. In this game, Ronald Koeman, the Netherlands manager, should adjust positions because Steven Bergwijn is injured. It is expected that Donyel Malen, who scored 2 goals in the previous game, will be sent to coordinate with Cody Gakpo, who has already scored 3 goals in this event, with Memphis Depay as the main striker, while in the back, Virgil van Dijk, the team captain, will control the game.

Vincenzo Montella’s Turkey have been dealt a blow as key defender Merih Demiral, who scored twice in the win over Austria, has been banned by UEFA for political symbolism, and Ismail Juksek and Orgun Kekcu have both been booked, but

captain Hakan Çalhanoglu and Samed Akaydin will be back from suspension to link up with Arda Gler in attack.

Statistics of all 14 meetings: Netherlands won 6, Turkey won 4, draw 4, Netherlands scored 21 goals, Turkey scored 14 goals.

Source: Thai News Agency