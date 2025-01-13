Entertainment Complex Act Faces Further Review by Cabinet



Bangkok: “Anutin” confirms that the Entertainment Complex Act must go to the Cabinet again. Anutin points out that gambling in Category A is beyond the authority of the Interior Ministry, confirming that the Entertainment Complex Act must be submitted to the Cabinet again because there are many laws and agencies involved.





According to Thai News Agency, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul discussed the draft of the Entertainment Complex Act during a cabinet meeting. The Ministry of Interior agreed in principle and included the opinions of various government agencies in the cabinet’s discussion. Anutin explained that Category A gambling exceeds the Ministry of Interior’s authority, necessitating amendments to the law. However, Category B gambling remains within the current legal framework.





Anutin further clarified that the opinions were forwarded to the Council of State for drafting a new proposal. He confirmed checking with the secretary of the Council of State that if amendments are made, the draft must be resubmitted to the cabinet for further consideration. He has already informed the Prime Minister of this requirement. The Prime Minister recently stated in an interview that should the Council of State amend the bill, it could be forwarded to the House of Representatives for immediate consideration. Nevertheless, the secretary of the Council of State emphasized that due to the involvement of numerous laws and agencies, it is essential to return to the cabinet meeting to reassess the draft law.

