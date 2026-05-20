Empowering the Next Generation: EBC Supports the Legacy of the “One Baht School”

EBC Financial Group reinforces its commitment to Bangkok’s “One Baht School,” providing essential nutrition and care to nearly 2,000 children in slum communities. This initiative reflects EBC’s core mission of “standing by” vulnerable populations through long-term, sustainable support rather than one-time donations.

EBC Team Member handling food donations to the foundation.

BANGKOK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EBC Financial Group (EBC) recently returned to the Klong Toey community to reinforce its partnership with the Duang Prateep Foundation (Slum Child Care Foundation – FSCC), moving beyond traditional one-time donations to a model of “continuous presence” and “standing by” the city’s most vulnerable children.

Amid the dense urban environment of Bangkok’s largest slum, the “One Baht School” serves as a vital sanctuary for nearly 2,000 children, aged four months to five years, daily. These children often face high risks of malnutrition, lack of adequate care, and unstable home environments where a full meal is not guaranteed.

Beyond a One-Time Visit

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) at EBC is bringing a consistent, positive impact to the community rather than short-term activities. During this visit, EBC team members personally delivered essential supplies, including rice, snacks, and beverages, directly to the community’s caregivers.

“A company’s value is not only reflected in its global market footprint but in how it responds to the world’s most vulnerable corners,” Pookky Nutthaporn, Marketing Manager, EBC Financial Group Thailand, stated. “We believe that true responsibility is about seeing a need and being willing to stop, kneel down, and do what we can.”

The Legacy of the “One Baht School”

The initiative honours the legacy of Kru Prateep Ungsongtham Hata, who began teaching local children for just 1 Baht a day in 1968. Today, the Duang Prateep Foundation operates four daycare centres based on the belief that while children cannot choose their starting point in life, society can choose how to support them.

EBC’s support for these centres is a localised extension of its broader global mission, which includes protecting 1.67 million people from malaria in partnership with the United to Beat Malaria programme. In 2026, EBC was a Gold Sponsor of the Move Against Malaria 5K (MAM5K) Virtual event, which involved staff from around the world. EBC also extended its partnership with the programme by three years.

EBC’s involvement aims to provide a stable foundation that allows children to overcome their initial limitations. By supporting daily nutrition and developmental play, EBC hopes to empower these children to eventually become doctors, teachers, and engineers of tomorrow, or even return to their communities as the next generation of caregivers.

“Change does not have to be grand to be meaningful,” Pookky added. “Because your small steps can be a big step in someone’s life.”

EBC invites everyone to be a part of creating opportunities for children.

Together, Let’s Build the Future.

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About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions—including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, and others—EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, CFDs and more.

Trusted by investors in over 100 countries and honoured with global awards including multiple year recognition from World Finance, EBC is widely regarded as one of the world’s best brokers with titles including Best Trading Platform and Most Trusted Broker. With its strong regulatory standing and commitment to transparency, EBC has also been consistently ranked among the top brokers—trusted for its ability to deliver secure, innovative, and client-first trading solutions across competitive international markets.

EBC’s subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia’s Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is a proud official foreign exchange partner of FC Barcelona and continues to drive impactful partnerships to empower communities – namely through the UN Foundation’s United to Beat Malaria initiative, Oxford University’s Department of Economics, and a diverse range of partners to champion initiatives in global health, economics, education, and sustainability.

https://www.ebc.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a40952d2-b4fc-44af-a175-e5665855586c

Media Contact: Aldric Tinker Toyad Global PR Lead aldric.tinker@ebc.com Faiz Alavi Sulaiman Senior PR Executive faiz.sulaiman@ebc.com

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