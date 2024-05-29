Emphasizing that the establishment of a Thai-Malay permanent border boundary must support the development of the area.



Narathiwat The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates that the establishment of the Thai-Malay permanent boundary marker must not be an obstacle to good relations in the border area. and support the development of areas on both sides of the Kolok River.

Mr. Natthaphon Khanthahiran, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Opened a seminar on guidelines for boundaries and management of the Golok River border area, stating that the management of the Thai-Malaysia border area on the Golok River side It is currently being negotiated, surveyed and will be marked by the Thai-Malaysia Joint Boundary Marking Committee (JBC), which emphasizes that The permanent boundary line will not be an obstacle to good relations in the area. On the contrary, it must support the full, flexible and efficient use and development of the areas along both sides of the river. Because of the clear border lines will make the government sector and the people on both sides know the limits of the use of power and clearly usin

g the area around the Kolok River, reducing conflicts in boundary issues

The Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said that this seminar will be beneficial to the participants. Received knowledge of guidelines for managing the Kolok River border area. Covering all aspects It will also be an opportunity to chat and exchange experiences. There is clarity in the management of the border area around the Kolok River. There is an understanding of policies and operations between central agencies and local agencies. To create consistency and unity. This allows local government agencies to manage the border area with flexibility and efficiency. It is beneficial to people on both sides of the Kolok River border.

Reporters reported that Mr. Nattaphon, deputy official, also visited the area to survey the terrain. Area of construction of the second bridge over the Kolok River, connecting Ban Buketa, Lochood Subdistrict, Waeng District, Narathiwat Province. with Bukit Bunga House, Kelantan S

tate, Malaysia .

Source: Thai News Agency