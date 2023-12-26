Embassy meets Vietnamese, Chinese press agencies ahead of New Year



Beijing: The Vietnamese Embassy in China held a meeting with Vietnamese and Chinese press agencies, including the Vietnam News Agency, ahead of 2024 New Year in Beijing on December 26.

Minister of the Vietnamese Embassy Ninh Thanh Cong emphasised the important role of press agencies in consolidating the social foundation for the bilateral relations, and expressed his hope that the press agencies will publish more objective articles about the situation in each country as well as the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and China, contributing to strengthening mutual understanding and respect, expanding substantive, mutually beneficial cooperation, and promoting the stable, healthy development of the relationship.

The diplomat briefed the journalists on Vietnam’s achievements in 2023, with foreign relations being a bright spot, which has proven its pioneer role in maintaining a peaceful and stable environment, and national defence, helping to raise the country’s position and prestige.

Reg

arding the Vietnam-China ties, Cong said the year 2023 marks the 15th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, noting the relations between the two Parties and countries have been growing comprehensively.

Party, State, Government, National Assembly and Fatherland Front leaders of the two countries have maintained their regular meetings and contacts, he said, recalling the successful visit to Vietnam by Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping earlier this month, which, he said, has contributed to deepening and advancing the bilateral ties.

According to Cong, economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries remains stable. China continues to be Vietnam’s largest trading partner and second biggest export market. The neighbouring country is expected to be Vietnam’s fourth largest foreign direct investor this year. Meanwhile, Vietnam is China’s largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its fourth largest trad

ing partner in the world.

New progress has also been made in cultural exchange, education and tourism cooperation, and collaboration between localities, he said, stressing achievements in building a common land border line of peace, friendship and cooperation, and joint efforts in controlling disagreements at sea in line with international law.

Cong also expressed his hope that in 2024, the departments, ministries, agencies and localities of the two countries will continue to effectively implement high-level common perceptions, bringing the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new period of more substantial and effective development./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency