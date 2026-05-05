EarthDaily Selected by National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) for Commercial Optical Earth Observation Contract

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EarthDaily Analytics (EarthDaily) today announced it has been selected by the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) to support the use of commercial multispectral Earth observation imagery under the Strategic Commercial Enhancements (SCE) Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO). The contract, valued at $1.2 million, underscores the growing role of commercial providers in supporting U.S. government mission needs.

EarthDaily will provide scientifically calibrated multispectral imagery and remote sensing capabilities via modeling, simulation, and data evaluation, leveraging the EarthDaily Constellation currently on orbit as well as additional satellites launching throughout 2026, EarthDaily will demonstrate its capabilities through end-to-end tasking, collection, and product dissemination, and respond to product ordering and delivery requests from the NRO and its partners.

“This selection reflects a broader shift toward integrating commercially available, high-quality Earth observation data into operational decision-making,” said Eric von Eckartsberg, Chief Revenue Officer, EarthDaily. “Our focus is on delivering consistent, trusted measurement that enables faster, more confident decisions in complex environments.”

The award represents an important step in establishing a scalable contracting framework for future U.S. government demand, positioning EarthDaily to support a wider range of mission applications as commercial Earth observation becomes increasingly embedded in national security workflows.

The selection aligns with the EarthDaily Constellation, a next-generation optical Earth observation system designed to deliver daily global coverage across 22 spectral bands, with full operational capability expected later this year. The constellation is purpose-built for broad-area change detection, enabling repeatable, consistent measurement at scale and supporting AI-ready analytics for both government and commercial users.

Through this award, EarthDaily continues to expand its role as a trusted commercial provider of Earth observation data and analytics, supporting national security and other high-impact applications.

About EarthDaily

EarthDaily is a global Earth observation company focused on delivering science-grade data and analytics designed for broad-area change detection and decision-centric intelligence. With the EarthDaily Constellation, the company is building a foundation for daily, globally consistent Earth intelligence to support governments and enterprises operating in complex, high-impact environments.

To learn more, visit earthdaily.com and follow EarthDaily on LinkedIn (@EarthDaily) and X (@EarthDailyA).

Contacts

Tanya Cross

Vice President, Global Marketing and Communications

EarthDaily

tanya.cross@earthdaily.com

Alliance Advisors IR

EarthDailyPR@allianceadvisors.com

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