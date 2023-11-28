EANAN AL SAMMA (EANAN) and Jetoptera, Inc. partner to launch VTOL platforms powered by Fluidic Propulsive System .

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and EDMONDS, Wash., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EANAN Dubai and Jetoptera, Inc. have signed an agreement to enhance EANAN’s growing portfolio of aircraft in Dubai. These aircraft set the course of future mobility options by the leader of unmanned aircraft designed and produced in Dubai.

EANAN will lead the development of a series of aircraft starting with the J-500 featuring Jetoptera’s unique “Fluidic Propulsive System ,” Jetoptera’s bladeless propulsion method that enables enhanced safety, as there are no external moving blades or rotors, long endurance, very quiet operation, and vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities. EANAN and Jetoptera’s synergistic approach will enable EANAN’s ambitious plans for technological innovation and sustainable air mobility growth in the U.A.E.

Jetoptera’s energy-agnostic Fluidic Propulsive System will power the J-series 500-lb prototype. The futuristic prototype, offering a 500-mile range and top speeds of 200 knots, will be constructed and tested in Dubai, targeting a first flight in 2024. “The successful J-500 series demonstrator is expected to be the first of several increasingly larger scaled series of cargo and manned VTOL platforms powered by FPS . We love the rapid development plan and hope to bring to Dubai highly capable propulsion solutions that can be deployed on several platforms and architectures,” said Dr. Andrei Evulet, CEO and co-founder of Jetoptera.

Edmonds, Washington USA based Jetoptera has invented a bladeless Fluidic Propulsive System that will power a new class of vertical and short take-off and landing (VTOL and STOL) aircraft to disrupt the helicopter industry and capture a significant share of the $1 trillion advanced air mobility market opportunity.

EANAN is a UAE technology company leading the next evolutionary step in transportation through advanced air mobility (AAM). Based in the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), Dubai South, EANAN is the first company to make advanced unmanned aircraft in Dubai. EANAN nurtures Emirati talent, imagination, and ingenuity, with the aim of becoming the first commercially operating air mobility company in the city.

“From congestion-free travel to faster delivery of goods and from assisting emergency response to monitoring remote facilities, AAM’s potential to transform economies and societies, making transportation more accessible, efficient, and environmentally friendly is unlimited,” said Ulrich Wecx, CEO of EANAN.

Connect with Jetoptera:

LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/ company/18447683/

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ Jetoptera/

YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCc7hrqMeTpKlpV_vsd-_ LdQ

Media Contact: todd@jetoptera.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 7cb2cb84-a8f4-4b16-8efe- d27147554593

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8985760