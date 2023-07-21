E Java governor welcomes rail cooperation plan with Czech Republic

Surabaya, East Java (ANTARA) – East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa welcomed a plan for cooperation with the Czech Republic for rail transportation development in the province.”I see there were very substantive things that we discussed this afternoon. Hopefully, later it can be even more concrete after a team from the Czech Republic comes to Indonesia, which, inshallah (if God wills), will also visit East Java,” Parawansa told reporters here on Thursday, She made the statement after receiving a visit from the Czech Republic Ambassador to Indonesia, Jaroslav Dolecek, at Grahadi State Building in Surabaya, East Java, in the day. Dolecek said that he had earlier met with representatives of the East Java provincial government to explore opportunities for cooperation. He informed that for his current visit to East Java, he had brought concrete proposals, including one for cooperation in rail transportation development.

Source: Antara News Agency

