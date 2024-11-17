Dugong Deaths Raise Concerns in Krabi Province.



KRABI: A dugong carcass was found on Koh Sri Boya in Krabi Province, marking the second such discovery in the Krabi sea within a month. The female dugong, approximately 1 meter in length and weighing 60 kg, was estimated to have died no more than a day ago.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Ahlee Channam, President of the Krabi Sea Lovers Association, received notification of the dead dugong floating near Koh Pu Pier in the Koh Si Boya Subdistrict. Villagers assisted in retrieving the carcass and bringing it to the pier, where it was handed over to officials for examination to determine the cause of death. Mr. Ahlee noted that the dugong was not fully grown and had visible scratch wounds on its spine, resembling bites from another dugong. However, the exact cause of death remains uncertain pending official results.

The carcass was transferred to officials from the Rare Marine Animals Group and the Marine and Coastal Resources Research Center of the Lower Andaman Sea (Trang) for further investigation. Mr. A

li highlighted that the area around Koh Pu is a significant sea grass habitat for dugongs, but over 80 percent of the sea grass has died, forcing dugongs to search for food elsewhere. The recently discovered dugong is the second to be found dead this month, following the discovery of a fully grown female in the Khao Thong sub-district.

The total number of dugong deaths in the Andaman Sea since the beginning of the year has reached 35, raising concerns about the species’ safety and habitat conditions.