Duck Creek Technologies Unveils the Next Generation of Data Management and Analytics with the Launch of Duck Creek Clarity™

BOSTON, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, announces the release of Duck Creek ClarityTM, an innovative, cloud-native technology solution and the successor to Duck Creek Insights, designed to empower insurers with advanced data management, reporting, and analytics capabilities. With the introduction of Duck Creek Clarity , the company also modernizes the traditional technology upgrade cycle through a unique “Active Delivery” approach, which provides continuous updates and eliminates the need for insurers to undergo timely and costly upgrade projects.

Duck Creek Clarity is a cloud-native offering that simplifies the process of accessing, managing, and unifying data originating from Duck Creek’s SaaS-based (software-as-a-service) core systems, including policy , billing , and claims solutions. With the ability to seamlessly integrate external data sources, Duck Creek Clarity enables teams to gain comprehensive insights, leading to enhanced decision-making and improved loss ratios. Insurers can harness this powerful service for both daily operational reporting and strategic long-term planning, setting the stage for portfolio-wide improvements.

Duck Creek Clarity leverages the Snowflake Data Cloud to equip insurers with curated data layers and a suite of pre-built business intelligence dashboards and reports, facilitating more informed underwriting and renewal decisions, as well as team performance evaluation. This new offering also simplifies data integration into AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning) models, consumer and agent/broker applications, and third-party systems, empowering insurers to make well-informed decisions at every stage of the insurance lifecycle, from underwriting to billing and claims.

“We are ushering in a new era of data-driven excellence with the launch of Duck Creek Clarity,” said Jess Keeney, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Duck Creek Technologies. “Duck Creek has proven the solution’s robust capabilities are an essential element that supports data ownership and agile decision-making, which offers insurers a greater competitive edge in the marketplace. This is only the beginning of Duck Creek’s commitment to ongoing investment in data and analytics that enable insurers across the globe to be smarter and faster in their response to market opportunities. Duck Creek Clarity is a pivotal step in our technology roadmap vision to provide insurers with the means to ‘execute with intelligence,’ optimize operational efficiencies, and provide more personalized customer experiences.”

“Data is a critical building block for insurance companies looking to unlock the true power and efficacy of advanced analytics and generative AI,” said Tom Benton, Partner at ReSource Pro (formerly known as Strategy Meets Action). “Insurers need data management and analytics tools like Duck Creek Clarity that can break down data silos and provide a path toward rapidly accelerating their level of data maturity, and ultimately help insurance product management, underwriting, and claims teams make smarter decisions and deliver more differentiated customer experiences.”

