Duck Creek Technologies Adds Lloyd’s of London Integration to its Reinsurance Cloud Platform

Duck Creek Reinsurance extends its market leading capabilities to support insurance carriers globally

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, announces support for and integration into Lloyd’s Outwards Reinsurance Scheme (LORS) for its ceding reinsurance customers using Duck Creek Reinsurance. Lloyd’s of London demands their members to have robust outwards (ceding) reinsurance strategies with appropriate systems, controls, procedures, and expertise to enable the effective management of outwards reinsurance purchasing and recoveries. With this latest functionality, Duck Creek Reinsurance continues to offer global carriers the necessary tools to integrate into the world’s leading reinsurance market.

The LORS capability within Duck Creek Reinsurance offers all the code sets used in LORS and USM messages, enabling Lloyd’s members and Duck Creek customers to directly connect to and interact with the Lloyd’s technology platform and processes. Duck Creek Reinsurance is equipped with the required data structure to support LORS Outward Reinsurance Advice Message to advise underwriters of transactions which are new, amended, or replaced by brokers, as well as Underwriter Response Messages which are used to advise underwriter authorisations, objections, and data changes. Duck Creek’s LORS integration also will confirm successful batch processing or report errors and will automatically notify insurance carriers regarding ceding movements and processing status. The Duck Creek Reinsurance LORS module includes full audit trail functionality giving insurers the ability to delete pre-authorised items or groups of items where they are in error and to request authorisation for signed items to be cancelled.

“Duck Creek’s LORS integration demonstrates our commitment to the London reinsurance market. As we build upon over three decades of market-leading reinsurance management capabilities, Duck Creek Reinsurance is delivering the core functionality and innovation to enable global growth for our reinsurance customers,” says Julien Victor, managing director, reinsurance management. “Duck Creek is also involved in the Lloyd’s Blue Print 2 initiative and we are proud to lead the market with cloud-based technology that supports many of the world’s most prominent insurance carriers’ reinsurance programs spanning the London, European, APAC, Bermuda, and USA territories.”

Duck Creek Reinsurance is a SaaS-based cloud platform that connects with any policy or claims system, data warehouse, and downstream general ledgers to track all the information related to reinsurance contracts (treaties and facultative contracts), claims, accounting data, technical data, auxiliary data, financial data, and more). Duck Creek Reinsurance has built-in reporting and can also connect to popular corporate reporting solutions. Duck Creek Reinsurance is a flexible solution tailored to international organizations using multiple currencies and multiple GAAP requirements.

