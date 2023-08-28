Duck Creek Ranked as a Luminary in Celent’s 2023 2023 Property Casualty Billing Systems North America, EMEA and APAC Reports

Boston, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, earns Luminary status in Celent’s 2023 Property Casualty Billing Systems North American, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific) reports. By being ranked at the top of the matrix based on the sophistication and breadth of its technology and functionality in each region across the globe, Duck Creek further solidifies its position as a leader in P&C insurance.

Duck Creek Billing is recognized for its configurability, ease of integration, support for pay-as-you-go for workers’ compensation, out-of-the-box forms and invoicing support. The regional reports provide an overview of the billing systems as well as future plans that may be important to P&C insurers across North America, EMEA, and APAC, evaluating their core solutions. Duck Creek Billing plans to reach an estimated 25–30 million bill accounts this year and the insurtech’s next product is slated to move to Active Delivery – which eliminates the need for upgrades forever – thus completing the transition of its core solutions to the modern SaaS model.

“We take immense pride in acknowledging Duck Creek’s cloud-native billing solution, deemed a Luminary across North America, EMEA, and APAC by Celent,” said Jess Keeney, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. “Earlier this year, we announced the acquisition of European-based modern payments platform, Imburse, and our unwavering commitment to technological modernization propels us forward, crafting enduring solutions and features that enhance user experiences with automated updates for our valued customers.”

“We’re delighted to recognize Duck Creek’s Billing System with the Luminary designation in Celent’s 2023 Property Casualty Billing Systems report for North America, EMEA and APAC. This accolade not only commemorates cutting-edge technological advancements within the billing realm but also highlights solutions characterized by their extensive and versatile functionality,” stated Karlyn Carnahan, who serves as the Head of Insurance for North America at Celent and is a co-author of the aforementioned report. She elaborated, “The role of billing is undergoing a profound transformation, evolving from its conventional position as a primarily ‘back office’ function to a pivotal element in delivering exceptional customer experiences. Through their billing solutions, Duck Creek is effectively empowering insurers to achieve precisely that objective.”

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand.

