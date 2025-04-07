DSI Warns of New Fraud Attempt by Poipet Company Impersonating Officials



Bangkok: Poipet’s complaints unit is back again, introducing a new hero, but still a fake as ever, claiming that Mr. Samart Jenchaijitwanich implicated us in money laundering. DSI warns that it is now back in the red, don’t believe it at all.





According to Thai News Agency, the Department of Special Investigation has posted a warning, repeatedly and repeatedly, not to believe in scammers who pretend to be DSI officers to deceive and intimidate people. Now, they have come up with a new trick, claiming to be involved in the money laundering case of Mr. Samart Jenchaijitwanich.





The scam involves contacting individuals via Line, presenting seemingly smooth information, including case details, name, surname, and case number, and sending pictures and documents of Mr. Samart. The scammers claim that Mr. Samart implicated the victim in selling a bank account to him and threaten prosecution unless money is transferred for examination. Fearful victims have been known to transfer substantial sums from their parents’ bank accounts to the scammers.





Numerous citizens have called the DSI hotline, 1202, reporting similar experiences of receiving calls from supposed DSI officers, correctly stating personal details but using general phone numbers starting with 08 or 09. The scammers attempt to build credibility by transferring calls to multiple fake officers and pestering victims with calls from different numbers. They even suggest meetings at the DSI office at Chaeng Watthana Government Complex to further deceive victims.





The DSI emphasizes that any phone call requesting financial transactions should be deemed fraudulent. The department assures that it never contacts the public via phone or Line for money transfers. Legitimate interactions with the DSI follow legal procedures, including issuing formal summons for questioning. The public is urged to hang up immediately, stay calm, and verify any concerns by calling the DSI directly at 1202 during office hours. Importantly, never believe such calls or transfer money under any circumstances.

