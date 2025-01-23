DSI to Open First Investigation into Tangmo Case on January 24



Bangkok: DSI investigation team will hold first meeting on Tangmo case tomorrow, 24 Jan. Pol. Lt. Col. Nattapol Disayatham, a specialist in consumer and environmental protection cases and head of the investigation team into the death of Ms. Pattaratida (Nida) Patcharawirapong or Tangmo, revealed that after Pol. Lt. Col. Yuthana Phraedam, the DSI director-general, approved the investigation to find the facts of whether there was a distortion of the criminal justice process in the case and whether any individuals or government officials were involved, today (January 23), as the person assigned to inform the petitioner, he will send an official letter to the petitioner. Tomorrow (January 24) at 1:30 p.m., the DSI investigation team will hold the first meeting on the Tangmo case at the meeting room of the Government Complex, Building A.

