DSI Summons Engineer Over Forged Signature in State Audit Office Building Collapse



Bangkok: The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has summoned Mr. Somkiat Chusangsuk, an engineer whose signature was allegedly forged, to give testimony regarding the collapse of the Office of the Auditor General’s building. Mr. Somkiat, who serves as Chairman of the Subcommittee of the Engineering Clinic under the Engineering Institute of Thailand and is a Senator of the Environmental Engineering Branch, met with the Special Case Investigation Officer to provide details on the impersonation and forgery incident. Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice, attended the session to listen to the proceedings.





According to Thai News Agency, the DSI’s initial investigation revealed that the company overseeing the construction had used Mr. Somkiat’s name, which raised suspicions when the engineer denied the authenticity of the signature ascribed to him. The Office of the Auditor General provided documents during the investigation, with Pol. Lt. Suravut Rangsai, deputy director-general of the Department of Special Investigation, acting as a witness. The DSI has requested Mr. Somkiat to provide his signature for comparison to determine discrepancies, which are considered suspicious.





Typically, government construction projects are designed by the Department of Public Works and Town and Country Planning or the Fine Arts Department. However, neither agency was involved in designing the State Audit Office buildings due to a 180-day design timeframe. The investigation discovered that the designer was 85 years old. The DSI plans to gather evidence and collaborate with experts from the Engineering Council and the court to resolve the building collapse case swiftly.





Pol. Lt. Col. Suravut Rangsai stated that the information obtained from Mr. Somkiat is integral to the nominee case, potentially connecting various facets of the investigation. The DSI will explore the possibility of forgery affecting design and work control processes. While no evidence of forgery in other projects has surfaced, the investigation will expand.





Pol. Lt. Col. Woranan Srilam, Director of the Consumer Protection Litigation Division, addressed inquiries about ‘red dust’ and ‘substandard steel’ involved in the case. On April 12, the Department of Industrial Works requested cooperation in investigating the red dust, awaiting approval from the Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation. Meanwhile, the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) and the DSI are examining the steel for compliance. Should the steel be deemed substandard, further charges will be pursued.

