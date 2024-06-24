DSI arrests suspects for importing luxury cars to avoid taxes

DSI Investigation and Intelligence Unit arrested a suspect who imported luxury cars to avoid taxes, causing damages worth 50 million baht.

Yesterday (29 June 2024) at approximately 5:15 p.m., the Center for Investigation, Stalking and News. Under the direction of Mr. Wittawat Sukantharot, Director of the Center for Investigation, Tracking and Reporting. The 2nd team of officers worked together to arrest Mrs. Jidapa, the accused, who is a corporate entity. and as a private person According to the Criminal Court’s arrest warrant No. 935/2567 dated March 6, 2024, which must be found to have committed an offense. Jointly bring goods that have passed or are going through customs procedures into the Kingdom to avoid paying duties. Intentionally defrauding the duty that must be paid for that item. According to the Customs Act 2017 and the Criminal Code The officers arrested him on the ground floor under the building. In Bang Bua Thong District Nonthaburi Province

The arresting officer has filed charges. and right

s according to the legal code Criminal procedure Including notification that video and audio must be recorded continuously while arresting and detaining until handing over to special case investigators and recording information about detainees (P.T. 1) in accordance with the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Crime Suppression Act. Causing the disappearance of persons, B.E. 2565, for the accused to be informed Including notifying the Nonthaburi Provincial Prosecutor and Bang Bua Thong District Chief Nonthaburi Province After that, the accused was detained and handed over to special case investigators. The person responsible for the said special case to proceed according to the law

The said case is special case number 24/2022 of the Office of Specialist Special Cases. which Police Lieutenant Colonel Cholapat Pansakul is the responsible special case investigator. by the said private company 25 luxury cars were imported and the tax and duty payments were missed, with a damage value of approximately 50 mi

llion baht. Special case investigators Legal action will be taken and investigations will be extended to further prosecution of participants in the movement.

In this regard, the operation of following up and arresting the accused according to the arrest warrant in the special case This is in accordance with the orders of Police Major Yutthana Praedam, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation. Acting Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation, which is assigned to the Center for Investigation, Tracking and Intelligence. which is a unit directly under the command Organize an operation team to follow up and arrest the accused according to the arrest warrant. Especially the arrest warrant which is about to expire in the statute of limitations. To bring in those accused of committing crimes who are still on the loose. will continue to enter the justice process

Source: Thai News Agency