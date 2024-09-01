“Dr. Prommin” reveals new cabinet information will be complete this week



Dr. Prommin” reveals that the new cabinet information will be complete this week after the Council of State has responded.

Dr. Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, gave an interview on the matter of sending the qualifications of ministers to the large Council of State, which includes Mr. Meechai Ruchuphan, former chairman of the 2017 Constitution Drafting Committee, and Mr. Wissanu Krea-ngam, former deputy prime minister, to help consider. He said that he had sent them for examination since last week. Now, there has been a response to the Cabinet Secretary. If there are any legal questions, they will be sent to the Council of State for examination. Currently, it is in the process. The various steps are not yet complete.

The reporter asked further about the names of the people sent to the Council of State for examination. Dr. Prommin stated that with due care, the Cabinet Secretary sent them to every case, but did not specify the individuals. It is expected that the Cabinet Secretar

iat will have complete information for examination within the coming week.

Source: Thai News Agency