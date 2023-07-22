“Dr. Chon Nan” is not afraid of the collapse of the orange. In the case of discussing the former ruling party

Bangkok, July 22 – Pheu Thai Party Leader Lean before discussing the original ruling party, talking to 8 parties together. Don’t be afraid to sneak up on the collapsed orange. Pledges not to ask for political opposition because of different political orientations ready to move forward “Chat Thai Pattana” tomorrow (July 23) 2:00 p.m.

Chonnan Srikaew, leader of Pheu Thai Party Giving an interview while drinking mint shock with the leaders of the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party Are you worried that the Dom Som tour will come down? after inviting the former coalition government to discuss today We can’t escape the facts. And we have brought this matter to talk about the 8-party coalition approach. He believes that work is straightforward. So that everyone knows at the same time, I hope everyone tries to understand.

When further asked how he would like to teach party politics to advance, which reserves different points and seeks common ground, Dr. Chon Nan said that Pheu Thai would not be able to teach. Because each person’s political approach has its own standpoint. But the example that he entered politics for 20 years and Mr. Peeraphan state wheat Leader of Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party Having been in politics for 30 years, everything will help refine itself. to be consistent with the situation

When asked if the principles of the nation, religion, monarchy How important is it to take care of the administration of the country? Dr. Chon Nan said it is everyone’s duty. and the constitution prescribes

When asked if today’s press conference was pushing a step further It is the terms of the campaign for support. We have talked about it. Proposal 3 clear ways. Take 312 votes from 8 parties. If there is no senators plus MPs or not, can these 2 be combined? Today’s 3-party talk team has seen that it’s not possible in the precursor we have, which is 8 joint parties. may lead to approach 3

part of the issue Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party spoke in the middle of yesterday’s news that the young man had to abandon the ship viewed as one approach as the 3rd approach, but not specified Because I think there are many ways Admittedly, at first I was uncomfortable hearing this sentence. But if you listen clearly Than Seri was just trying to find a way out for the party to move forward with love. to form a government together because he knew that if he still had a long way to go, no one would raise his hand Therefore, it is advisable to take a step back first. Then there will be the Prime Minister first. Let’s talk about the minister’s chair. which will be the duty of the Prime Minister

As for the issue that announced that he would resign if he agreed to shake hands with 2 uncles, Dr. Chon Nan still confirmed that he would definitely not catch him. And now it’s not that far.

Dr. Chon Nan mentioned that inviting the former coalition government to discuss whether it would swallow his own blood or not. because it had previously been announced that if the government joins the government with uncles Everyone will resign from the position of party leader. that everything is according to the situation Who can say anything Before negotiating with the 3 former ruling parties, there had been talks with the Kao Far Party before, so inviting them to be seen by the media was an act that had been agreed before. And talking to all 3 parties is not talking to join the government. But it’s an invitation to talk. What are the reasons why each party does not support the prime minister who comes from the far-reaching party? By bringing the reasons of each party to discuss with 8 joint parties on July 26 and everything will end within that day.

As for Mr. Phitha Lim Chareonrat far-reaching party leader came out stating that the leaking boat had to be filled Not kicking the boat out, Dr. Chon Nan said it was the concept of each person.

When asked whether it would reflect whether the Progressive Party was not okay with discussing the original government coalition or not, Dr. Chon Nan said that we had already discussed this matter. If there is no talk The Pheu Thai Party probably wouldn’t dare to do it. The 1 2 3 guidelines have all come out.

When asked to repeat the case of the leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party stating that the young man had to abandon the ship, Dr. Chon Nan said it was just an idea of Pol. Gen. Sereepisuth because your way of thinking is like that He proposed according to his idea.

However, Dr. Chon Nan also concluded that Ate 4 glasses of Mint Choc from Chonnan Srikaew to Chonnan 4 glasses

Mr. Prasert Chanruangthong, Secretary-General of the Pheu Thai Party, said that tomorrow there will be a meeting with the Chart Thai Pattana Party at 2:00 p.m. Sending invitation letter.-Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency