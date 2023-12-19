Dividend Declaration

THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86


DIVIDEND DECLARATION
19 DECEMBER 2023

The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc is pleased to declare an interim dividend of 1.0p per share, which will be paid on 2 February 2024. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 28 December 2023 and the record date for payment will be 29 December 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1000905123

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
December 2023
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.