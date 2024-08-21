Disciplinary case against ‘Big Joke’ progresses, results expected by end of August



Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police reveals that the disciplinary case against ‘Big Joke’ has progressed significantly after 3 witnesses have come forward to testify, with 2 still missing. It is expected that the results will be known by the end of this month, whether they are negative or positive. If they are negative, charges will be filed immediately to give an opportunity for them to come forward and explain themselves.

At 3:00 p.m. on August 21, in front of the Crime Suppression Division building, Pol. Gen. Sarawut Karnphanich, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police and Chairman of the Serious Disciplinary Investigation Committee in the case of Pol. Gen. Surachet Hakpal, former Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, involved in the online gambling case, traveled to follow up on the progress after today’s investigation team, consisting of Pol. Lt. Gen. Nopphawat Arayangkun, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Central Investigation Bureau, Pol. Maj. Gen. Wiwat

Chaisangkha, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Central Investigation Bureau, and Pol. Maj. Gen. Montree Thesakan, Commander of the Central Investigation Bureau, interrogated five additional witnesses on the accused’s side.

Pol. Gen. Sarawut said that today he came to follow up on the progress of the case by summoning all 5 witnesses for additional questioning as requested by the accused. He asked not to disclose who they were, but they were all police officers. Pol. Col. Pakphum Phitsamai, former commander of the Investigation Division 4, came to be an advisor to the accused like a lawyer, not one of the 5 witnesses. The committee has given the accused the right to find additional witnesses, which will also consider whether the witnesses brought in have important facts or not, and whether they can refute anything. After that, it will be taken into consideration in the case that all 5 witnesses have been questioned. If there is not enough weight, the committee has the right to consider ending the investigati

on immediately. However, he is not worried and confirmed that he will be fair and will consider the basis of the facts.

When reporters asked about yesterday’s news that Pol. Lt. Col. Krits Priyaket, former deputy chief of investigation at Samrong Nuea Police Station, Samut Prakan Province, who is one of the suspects in the Minnie gambling website, had submitted a document to Pol. Gen. Torsak Sukwimol, the national police chief, regarding the financial trail of the Minnie gambling website, whether this was related to the disciplinary complaint, Pol. Gen. Sarawut said that he had not seen the document yet, but he expected that it was a different matter.

Later at 6:00 PM, Pol. Gen. Sarawut came out to reveal after a 3-hour meeting that today, out of the 5 witnesses on the accused’s side who were scheduled, all police officers, only 3 came to give their statements, with 2 still missing. Their statements were somewhat useful. The witnesses did not bring any documents to show, so they gave their statements orally

. As for the matter of giving their statements, it was about the financial trail. The investigation report has progressed a lot. After this, the investigation officers will set a timeline for what to do next. As for the other 2 witnesses, we are still giving them the opportunity to come and give their statements. As for the conclusion of the report, it will still be according to the original time frame. That is, if the conclusion is negative or positive, if it is negative, we will immediately inform the accused so that they can come and refute it.

Source: Thai News Agency