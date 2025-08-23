Disaster Immunity: 100% Thai-made Bomb Disposal Robot



Bangkok: It has been 26 years since Thailand began the process of clearing anti-personnel mines and landmines, leaving approximately 200 million square kilometers of contaminated land. More than 90 percent of this hazardous area is situated along the Thai-Cambodian border. In an effort to address this ongoing issue, Mahanakorn University of Technology is preparing to modify a small bomb disposal robot, which is entirely made by Thais, to assist in the mission of defusing explosive devices in place of humans, thereby helping to reduce potential losses.





According to Thai News Agency, this development represents a significant advancement in Thailand’s efforts to ensure safety in areas contaminated with landmines. The modified robot will be deployed to perform the dangerous task of bomb disposal, which has traditionally been carried out by human teams. This innovation is expected to enhance the effectiveness of mine-clearing operations and provide a safer alternative for personnel involved in these missions.

