Search
Close this search box.

Disaster Immunity: 100% Thai-made Bomb Disposal Robot


Bangkok: It has been 26 years since Thailand began the process of clearing anti-personnel mines and landmines, leaving approximately 200 million square kilometers of contaminated land. More than 90 percent of this hazardous area is situated along the Thai-Cambodian border. In an effort to address this ongoing issue, Mahanakorn University of Technology is preparing to modify a small bomb disposal robot, which is entirely made by Thais, to assist in the mission of defusing explosive devices in place of humans, thereby helping to reduce potential losses.



According to Thai News Agency, this development represents a significant advancement in Thailand’s efforts to ensure safety in areas contaminated with landmines. The modified robot will be deployed to perform the dangerous task of bomb disposal, which has traditionally been carried out by human teams. This innovation is expected to enhance the effectiveness of mine-clearing operations and provide a safer alternative for personnel involved in these missions.

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
August 2025
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © 2025 Indonesia News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.