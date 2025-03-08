Director Joe Ends Life in Klong Prem Prison, Justice Minister to Investigate



Bangkok: The Minister of Justice is set to investigate the death of Pol. Col. Thitisan, also known as Superintendent Joe, who reportedly ended his life in Klong Prem Central Prison. Corrections officials disclosed that Thitisan hanged himself in cell number 50 of Building 5 within the facility. Officials have informed their superiors and are awaiting the arrival of the police, doctors, and prosecutors to inspect the body. Following the autopsy, the body will be returned to his family for religious rites.





According to Thai News Agency, Justice Minister Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong is scheduled to visit Klong Prem Prison to further examine the incident involving Thitisan, who was a defendant in a high-profile criminal case. Thitisan was accused of torturing a drug suspect, Mr. Jirapong, by suffocating him with a plastic bag, leading to the suspect’s death. The incident occurred at Nakhon Sawan City Police Station on August 5, 2021. Initially sentenced to death, Thitisan’s sentence was reduced to life imprisonment after he cooperated and provided useful information during the trial. Compensation was also provided to the deceased’s family.





The Corrections Department has clarified the situation, affirming that Thitisan, who was serving a life sentence effective from August 27, 2021, had been in custody since September 3, 2021. Thitisan, who had served over three years of his sentence, was held in a separate detention room due to concerns for his safety as a former police officer. He was also involved in regular prison activities and had been receiving treatment for essential tremor, dyslipidemia, and anxiety disorders.





On the day of his death, Thitisan had a visit from his wife, and nothing unusual was noted. However, later that evening, a prison officer found him unresponsive, leaning against his cell door with a towel around his neck. Immediate medical assistance was provided, but he was found unconscious, with no pulse. CCTV footage from the corridor showed no other individuals entering or leaving his cell, confirming no external interference. Authorities, including investigators and medical personnel, have been notified to conduct a lawful autopsy to determine the specific cause of death.





The Department of Corrections expresses condolences to Thitisan’s family and assures that a fact-finding committee will be established to investigate the incident thoroughly. They emphasize their adherence to safety protocols and human rights standards, operating in compliance with the United Nations guidelines for prisoner treatment. The findings of the investigation will be made public to ensure transparency in the matter.

