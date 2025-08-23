Search
Digital TV Samakkhi Cup Kicks Off for 8th Year in Pathum Thani


Pathum thani: The Acting Managing Director of MCOT Public Company Limited attended the opening ceremony of the 8th Digital TV Samakkhi Cup Football Tournament at 9UP Arena, Pathum Thani Province, to strengthen relations between organizations.



According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Phatiyuth Jaisawang, Acting President of MCOT Public Company Limited, was present at the event which aimed to foster relationships between the organizations. This year, the tournament saw the participation of 12 television stations, including Channel 9 MCOTHD 30, MONO 29, Amarin 34, Channel 7 HD, Channel 5 HD, Channel One 31, Workpoint 23, Channel 3 HD, Thairath TV 32, Nation TV, TNN16, and Thai PBS.



In a gesture of tradition and continuity, the host organization handed over the flag to Nation TV, which will host the tournament next year. The competition was organized into three divisions, with Channel 9 MCOT HD30 securing a victory over TNN16 with a score of 4-3 in their first match in Division 3.

