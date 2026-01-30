Dictador Names Will Smith as Global Artistic Director, Marking a Bold New Chapter for the Luxury Rum House

MIKOŁÓW, Poland, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dictador, Colombia’s iconic luxury rum house, announces the appointment of Will Smith as Global Artistic Director, signaling a defining new chapter in the brand’s evolution at the intersection of art, storytelling, and fine rum.

Will Smith with Dictador in Poland



More than a traditional brand partnership, Smith’s role represents a creative alliance designed to shape how Dictador connects with culture worldwide. As Global Artistic Director, Smith will bring his creative vision, energy, and passion to curating bold brand moments, fostering intimate cross-disciplinary collaborations, and inviting artists from across mediums—film, music, visual art, and beyond—to gather around what Dictador calls “the table.”

“This isn’t about endorsing a bottle,” said Will Smith. “It’s about creating space. When I first met Mariusz and the Dictador team, I felt their respect for legacy and their fearless desire to tell important stories through art. Dictador doesn’t just make rum—it creates culture. That’s a table I wanted to sit at.”

Smith’s journey with the brand began years earlier in Cartagena, where the rhythm of the city—and the spirit born there—left a lasting impression. Over time, Dictador continued to appear in places meaningful to him, eventually leading to conversations with Mariusz Jawoszek, Dictador’s visionary CEO. Their dialogue—rooted in creativity, transformation, and disruption—laid the foundation for this partnership.

Once involved, Smith immersed himself fully in the brand, participating in workshops, creative brainstorms, and special projects such as The Game Changer. Now, as Dictador enters a period of accelerated growth—particularly in the United States—Smith joins at a pivotal moment.

“Will embodies the same rebellious, dynamic spirit that defines Dictador,” said Mariusz Jawoszek, CEO of Dictador. “For over 110 years, our rum has been crafted in Colombia using time-honored methods. What evolves is how we tell our story. Today, it is managed by my Partner and Master Blender Hernan Parra. With Will, we are sharing our heritage through a new cultural lens—one that inspires, challenges, and resonates with a new generation.”

Today, the brand is distributed across 80 countries on five continents, while continuing to redefine what a spirits brand can be.

Recognized as the world’s first “Art House Spirit,” Dictador has long blurred the boundaries between craftsmanship and creativity. From its Totem Collection—created with indigenous artisans in Mexico and Colombia—to collaborations with artists such as Richard Orlinski, Lalique, Mariusz Waras M-City and Tomasz Górnicki, Dictador transforms rum into a medium for cultural expression. The brand has also made history at Sotheby’s, achieving world records for both the most expensive rum bottle and cask ever sold.

Will Smith at Dictador HQ

Smith’s appointment formalizes his role as a host at the table—bringing artists together, championing creative voices, and helping Dictador continue to transcend category conventions.

“After years in film, music, and storytelling, I was searching for a deeper creative exploration,” Smith added. “Dictador’s fearless fusion of art and craft found me at the right moment. Now, it’s time to invite more artists into this family and see what we can create together.”

Together, Dictador and Will Smith aim to break molds, reinvent expectations, and change the game—ushering in a new era where luxury rum becomes a living platform for art, culture, and connection.

Dictador’s portfolio is available through the brand’s official online stores, with us.dictador.com serving customers in the United States and dictador.com for Europe.

About Dictador @the_dictador

Dictador is the ultimate Arthouse Spirit brand with a dynamic and rebellious spirit. Built on Colombian heritage, Dictador has an appreciation for the past while striving to positively impact the future. Dictador has a highly innovative, new line of product initiatives under their “Art Distilled” platform, highlighting collaborations with artists like Lalique, Vhils, Richard Orlinski, Tomasz Gornicki and The M-City Golden Cities bottle program to produce the first $1bn collection of leading fine art pieces. Dictador’s social responsibility is to support, nurture, and protect art and its place in the natural world through initiatives like the Totem tribal art series or the world’s first graffiti ‘Art Masters’ installation in the Colombian jungle. https://dictador.com/ & https://us.dictador.com/

