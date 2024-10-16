Detained “Boskant” Interrogated, the person raised his hand and did not answer questions from the media.

Police detained “Kant Kantavorn” The suspect under the arrest warrant in the case of defrauding the public and the offense under the Computer Act in the case of The Icon Group Co., Ltd. was interrogated at the Police Department. He raised his hand and did not answer questions from the media.

The police brought Mr. Kant Kantavorn or Boskant. Former famous host The suspect under the arrest warrant in the case of defrauding the public and offenses under the Computer Act in the case of The Icon Group Co., Ltd. gave an interview to the investigation officer of the Consumer Protection Crime Suppression Command (CPC). The reporter tried to inquire about the issuance of the arrest warrant this time, but he did not answer questions from the media. Just raise your hand before the officer takes you up for interrogation. It is reported that the authorities have detained 10 of the 18 suspects under the arrest warrant.

Source: Thai News Agency