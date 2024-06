Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang chaired a conference announcing Lam Dong provincial planning for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050. The conference, which was held in Da Lat city on June 23, saw the participation of around 300 delegates from the government, ministries and sectors, representatives from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang city, and other provinces such as Dong Nai, Binh Phuoc, Ninh Thuan, among others.

Source: Vietnam News Agency