Deputy Governor of Samut Prakan Closes ‘Buddy Listens to the Heart’ Project


Samut Prakan: Deputy Governor of Samut Prakan closed the ‘Buddy Listen to the Heart’ project organized by students of the NIDA, and presented certificates to students.



According to Thai News Agency, on February 14, 2025, students of the 14th New Generation Leaders in Democracy Program, known as the ‘Owl’ group, were honored by Mr. Sujint Wajakit, Deputy Governor of Samut Prakan Province. He visited Samut Prakan School to formally conclude the ‘Buddy Listen to the Heart’ project and present certificates to participating students.



The ‘Buddy Listen to the Heart’ initiative is dedicated to promoting mental health knowledge within schools. It provides crucial information on the prevention and management of mental health issues among students, with the aim of reducing the occurrence of mental health problems in educational institutions. These young individuals represent the future strength of the nation.



The project’s execution highlights the growing awareness of mental health challenges faced by school-age individuals. It also underscores the collaboration between governmental and educational sectors to foster an environment conducive to learning and emotional development for the youth.

